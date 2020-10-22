Politics

Didiza gets Mandla Mandela's support on Ingonyama Trust probe

22 October 2020 - 13:15 By Zimasa Matiwane
Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela has approved a probe into the Ingonyama Trust Board.
The investigation into allegations of breaches of governance and violations of the Public Financial Management Act by the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) has received the nod from Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela.

Parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development, chaired by Mandela, on Thursday welcomed the forensic audit into the board appointed by land reform minister Thoko Didiza.

The audit began its work last month and is looking into the finances of the board and allegations of bribery of traditional leaders levelled by a number of amakhosi in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as claims that board chairperson Jerome Ngwenya used his position, which he has occupied for almost 15 years, to enrich himself.

“All the recipients of public funds have a moral obligation to ensure compliance with the provisions for good governance, accountability and transparency. Such funding to the tune of R29m per annum is intended to benefit the traditional leaders and their communities on tribal lands in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mandela.

Mandela previously called for a review of the funding to the board to assess whether it reaches the intended beneficiaries.

“In addition, the committee has long held the view that funding of traditional leaders and their communities cannot be confined to one group. Many traditional leaders and communities, especially Khoisan communities, should also benefit from public funding.

“These communities faced the brunt of the land dispossession and many have been alienated from their traditional lands,” he added.

Mandela said the committee trusts that justice will take its course and that beneficiary communities will get what is justly due to them.

The probe is expected to complete its investigation by December.

