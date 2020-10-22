EXCLUSIVE | Inside Angelo Agrizzi's hospital ward: Cardiac arrest, failing kidneys compound respiratory condition

Agrizzi was denied bail after the court heard last week Wednesday that he posed a flight risk because he had made R24m in deposits in offshore accounts and bought property and a luxury car in Italy. These transfers and purchases were made between 2018 and early last year, just days before Agrizzi testified at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. None of this had been declared in his affidavit before court and were among the reasons that magistrate Phillip Venter denied him bail.

On Wednesday night, Debbie told TimesLIVE that even before appearing before the Zondo commission, Agrizzi’s health was poor and that he was suffering from “respiratory conditions relating to decreased oxygen levels”.

“His condition has since deteriorated further to the extent that he required hospitalisation before his appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court. His doctors placed him on oxygen, which he is currently permanently dependent on,” she said. “Angelo has also experienced ill effects relating to diabetes and high blood pressure.”

On Thursday last week, Agrizzi’s family was told by a representative of the department of correctional services that he had been transferred from Johannesburg Prison to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital “as his health had deteriorated”.

“We did discover that while at Chris Hani Baragwanath, Angelo — despite being intubated and sedated — was guarded by three armed guards,” Debbie said.

“We are aware that he was found to be unconscious [at Chris Hani Baragwanath on] the morning of [Friday] October 16 but do not know any further details as we did not receive any updates from the department of corrections.”

Debbie said that on Monday, doctors at the state hospital asked for him to be transferred to a private hospital.

“I believe that Chris Hani Baragwanath did not have any beds available in ICU or high care and therefore recommended he be transferred,” Debbie said.

“After he was transferred, the department of corrections took further measures and placed nine armed guards on watch with three armed guards being placed in his actual ICU room. Further, despite being sedated, intubated, on dialysis and on various drips, they further restrained him by his legs to his hospital bed.”