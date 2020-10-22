Former ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane to lead Prasa

Former ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane has emerged as the man entrusted by the cabinet with turning around the embattled commuter rail utility, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), after he was appointed chair of its board.

This was announced on Thursday by Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the presidency, after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Ramatlakane has been appointed to the Prasa board along with seven other new non-executive directors. They will be joined on the board by three more shareholder representatives from the department of the transport, the National Treasury and the SA Local Government Association (Salga).

Ramatlakane has had a colourful political history, having served as transport and public works MEC in the Western Cape in the mid-1990s and also as community safety MEC between 2001 and 2008 when the province was still under the control of the ANC.

During the implosion of the ANC in 2008, Ramatlakane was among those who quit the governing party to join Cope, which he represented in the National Assembly between 2009 and 2014.