Gauteng ANC tells premier David Makhura to hire new health MEC

Tau said though the party has referred Masuku and Diko to the disciplinary committee, there were no formal charges formulated yet.

“The PEC report and a follow-up report by the PWC found that allegations against comrade Loyiso Masuku in relation to her involvement in this regard could not be substantiated. Accordingly, the PEC decided that she should resume her responsibility.

“This decision also takes into account that there are now SIU investigations and should anything be found on all these matters, the PEC will apply its mind and reconsider its decisions based on any new information that is provided,” said Tau.

The move by the ANC could be interpreted as a blow to Makhura who had announced that even though he had released Masuku from his position, he will not fill it and would gladly reappoint him if he is cleared by the SIU.

Two weeks ago the Sunday Times reported that there was a move among Makhura's detractors in the PEC to force him to fill the position despite his stance on the matter.

Speaking in the same media conference, deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said Makhura has requested to meet the top five leaders in the province to discuss the appointment of the new health MEC.

TimesLIVE