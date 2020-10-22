Politics

IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa defends lockdown: 'Economic contraction worse in some countries'

22 October 2020 - 11:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa defended SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, in response to MPs who poked holes at the economic recovery plan he announced last week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa defended SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, in response to MPs who poked holes at the economic recovery plan he announced last week.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying while it led to economic contraction, countries who took fewer measures to curb the spread of the virus, suffered even bigger losses.

He said this on Wednesday while responding to MPs who poked holes at his economic recovery plan announced last week.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said it was “disingenuous” of Ramaphosa to blame the slump in the economy on the Covid-19 pandemic. He said SA's economy had long been in a crisis from decades of neglect.

“Covid-19 did not destroy our economy. We're trying to recover from decades of bad governance and poor ANC policies, and it is disingenuous and opportunistic to try to claim otherwise. We were in junk status long before anyone had heard of the word coronavirus.”

He blamed the collapse of the economy on the government's “heavy-handed” response.

Ramaphosa admits recovery plan may not be new but asks: 'Why the grandstanding?'

Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the economic reconstruction and recovery plan he presented to parliament last week 'may not sound new', but said ...
Politics
16 hours ago

“The longest, most unscientific lockdown in the world. That is what closed down factories, restaurants, retailers and thousands of other businesses and that what has also destroyed our tourism industry,” added Steenhuisen.

Here are important quotes from the president's response to the debate:

The plan is different

“If you read between those lines and paragraphs, and if we all take time to look at this plan carefully, we will find that there is a new determination. This plan is underpinned by the participation of the social partners we have in our country. It outlines immediate actions to rebuild the economy and to provide jobs and relief for the people of our country.”

Infrastructure

“I have decried the fact that we have not been investing in infrastructure, let alone even maintaining our current infrastructure. I have to talk about [this] all the time because infrastructure investment is what defines a nation, and we are now seeing a real robust and aggressive infrastructure investment programme.”

Nothing wrong with lockdown

“It is true that the measures that were necessary to delay the spread of the virus and prevent deaths led to a sharp decline in economic activity. There is now evidence that the economic contraction has been worse in countries that took fewer measures to protect their people.”

Recovering from the economic decline 

“We have to recover jobs that were lost, as we had to shut down much of the economy, to alleviate the plight of the people who were already jobless before the pandemic. That is why we need to build an inclusive economy out of the ashes of this pandemic ... To ensure that our efforts are focused, our plan is driven by five key priorities [including] infrastructure investments, an employment stimulus and energy security.”

Job creation 

“Our immediate focus is job creation because many of our people have lost jobs. But even before then, our unemployment rate has been growing at alarming levels over a number of years. The plan recognises that the private sector is by far the biggest driver of employment. That is why the plan emphasises growth-enhancing measures that enable businesses to thrive.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa replies to parliamentary debate on economic recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday expected to reply to a parliamentary debate about the government's economic recovery plan.
Politics
21 hours ago

IFP calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in Nigeria's #Endsars protests

The IFP has called on Cyril Ramaphosa - in his capacity as African Union chairperson - to urgently intervene in the #Endsars protests in Nigeria
Politics
15 hours ago

Job stimulus plan 'is unprecedented in its scale and breadth': Ramaphosa

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, the president said: “We are undertaking a far-reaching and ambitious public investment in human capital, ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  2. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  3. Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence Politics
  4. SA’s astronomical Covid-19 corruption ‘is a crime against humanity’ Politics

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X