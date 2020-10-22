WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet manager Yousuf Laher continues his testimony at state capture hearing

On Wednesday Laher denied any wrongdoing in the controversial purchase of locomotives by the company.

Laher told the state capture commission that he took instructions from Transnet's CFO at the time, Anoj Singh, on these transactions — which saw the rail and port company entering into contracts to acquire locomotives.

Laher was at the commission to present his evidence, and also respond to the evidence of former Transnet strategy manager Francis Callard, who implicated him in wrongdoing.