Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet manager Yousuf Laher continues his testimony at state capture hearing

22 October 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The commission will continue to hear Transnet related evidence from the former executive manager in the finance department of Transnet Freight Rail, Yousuf Laher.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Wednesday Laher denied any wrongdoing in the controversial purchase of locomotives by the company.

Laher told the state capture commission that he took instructions from Transnet's CFO at the time, Anoj Singh, on these transactions — which saw the rail and port company entering into contracts to acquire locomotives.

Laher was at the commission to present his evidence, and also respond to the evidence of former Transnet strategy manager Francis Callard, who implicated him in wrongdoing.

MORE

Transnet manager denies claims he gave order to hike up locomotive prices

Former Transnet manager Yousuf Laher on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing in the controversial purchase of locomotives by the company.
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  2. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  3. Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence Politics
  4. SA’s astronomical Covid-19 corruption ‘is a crime against humanity’ Politics

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X