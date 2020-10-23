DA loses case to declare budget hearing unlawful after muting claims

The DA in eThekwini has failed in its legal bid to have its May budget hearing declared unlawful, and has been ordered to pay the costs of the application.

Durban high court judge Dhaya Pillay has ruled that the requirements of representative democracy had been met, public participation was enabled and the virtual budget meeting held on May 2 was constitutionally compliant.

The matter came before the court as a complaint by DA leader in the council Nicole Graham that she had been “constantly muted” while attempting to deliver her budget speech.

She said the Facebook feed, which was viewed by 15,000 people, “suddenly turned off” after three hours, and just two minutes into her speech.

She said she was denied the right to participate because she had been repeatedly muted - at least nine times - and no-one could hear her.