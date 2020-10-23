'I cannot help but be concerned,' says Mkhize on Covid-19 resurgence, other politicians who've tested positive

According to Mkhize, SA's epidemiological reports are now showing that over the last seven days there has been an increase of 9.1% in new Covid-19 cases. Similarly, over the last 14 days, there has been an increase of 10.7%.

“We are also seeing concerning increases in some of the provinces. To illustrate this, in the last seven days, there was a marked increase in the number of new cases in the Western Cape.

“The province recorded a 42% increase in new infections. According to our resurgence plan, we define this significant spike in new cases in the Western Cape as a resurgence,” said Mkhize.

He said the Western Cape provincial health department identified specific clusters responsible for the increase in cases and has advised that each of these clusters has been investigated and a detailed outbreak response is being mounted.

The health department in the Eastern Cape also launched a testing and tracing campaign after 30 Fort Hare University students tested positive.

The students tested positive for the virus amid allegations of non-compliance with level 1 regulations where masks were not worn, social distancing was not observed, and sanitising of hands not done at a tavern in Quigney, East London.