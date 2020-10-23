PODCAST | Tough times don't touch SA politicians

Politicians continue to frivolously spend taxpayers' money.

Well paid, with expenses covered by the taxpayer and living opulently, SA politicians are living the high life.



In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team find themselves questioning the integrity of SA's politicians.

They discuss the public works department's splurging of more than R226m of taxpayers' money to renovate the houses of MPs and parliamentary kitchens, perimeter fencing and “anti-ramming devices”, despite a rapidly shrinking public purse and plummeting tax revenue.



