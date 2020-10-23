WATCH | Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'fire brigade' song scores him a criminal charge from the DA

Mazzone accused the EFF of being “racist” and “fascist” bullies who would rather see SA burn to the ground in pursuit of their narrow political views. She said the party had made a submission to the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the words used in “these songs” and have them declared hate speech.

“It is time that parliament, Chapter 9 institutions and law enforcement agencies show their teeth and take action against the hooliganism and violence demonstrated by the EFF. These institutions should be at the forefront of investigating and protecting our democracy. They simply cannot cower in the shadows,” she said.

After concluding his address in Senekal, EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu also took to the stage to sing a song which directly translates to “my mother is happy when we hit the Boers”.