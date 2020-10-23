WATCH | Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'fire brigade' song scores him a criminal charge from the DA
The DA has laid criminal charges against EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for incitement to arson while in Senekal, Free State on Friday last week. Ndlozi sang a song which translated to “call the fire brigade and burn these Boers”.
The EFF had descended on the small town for the bail hearing of two suspects implicated in the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.
“The DA strongly condemns Ndlozi's utterances. Not only are they indicative of his vile disregard for the safety of rural communities and their lives, but it is also indicative of him and his party's complete disregard of democracy, the rule of law and private property rights,” said DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.
Mazzone accused the EFF of being “racist” and “fascist” bullies who would rather see SA burn to the ground in pursuit of their narrow political views. She said the party had made a submission to the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the words used in “these songs” and have them declared hate speech.
“It is time that parliament, Chapter 9 institutions and law enforcement agencies show their teeth and take action against the hooliganism and violence demonstrated by the EFF. These institutions should be at the forefront of investigating and protecting our democracy. They simply cannot cower in the shadows,” she said.
After concluding his address in Senekal, EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu also took to the stage to sing a song which directly translates to “my mother is happy when we hit the Boers”.
Before breaking into song, Malema had commended his “ground forces” for confronting violence and racism “toe-to-toe”.
“Violence disappeared when it met the brave, young black children of Africa. You are the brave ones and you must be proud of yourselves,” he said.
The DA laid a criminal charge against Malema and EFF MP Nazir Paulsen after they each tweeted pictures of machine guns during the height of the Senekal unrest. In a separate tweet, Malema called on his supporters to “fight” and asked cowards to “move to the back”.
Mazzone called on police to investigate Malema and not “sit on their hands”.
“In the absence of accountability for the actions and utterances, they [Malema and the EFF] feel increasingly emboldened to say and do what they want. South Africans are sick of it. It is time the minister of police and the president of the country make their voices heard. The DA will not rest until this happens,” Mazzone said.