WATCH | Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'fire brigade' song scores him a criminal charge from the DA

Before breaking into song, Malema had commended his “ground forces” for confronting violence and racism “toe-to-toe”.

“Violence disappeared when it met the brave, young black children of Africa. You are the brave ones and you must be proud of yourselves,” he said.

The DA laid a criminal charge against Malema and EFF MP Nazir Paulsen after they each tweeted pictures of machine guns during the height of the Senekal unrest. In a separate tweet, Malema called on his supporters to “fight” and asked cowards to “move to the back”.

Mazzone called on police to investigate Malema and not “sit on their hands”.

“In the absence of accountability for the actions and utterances, they [Malema and the EFF] feel increasingly emboldened to say and do what they want. South Africans are sick of it. It is time the minister of police and the president of the country make their voices heard. The DA will not rest until this happens,” Mazzone said.