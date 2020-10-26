Politics

Ramaphosa to speak on GBV, Covid-19 fraud and ANC trip to Zim on Tuesday

The president is scheduled to address the National Council of Provinces at 3pm

26 October 2020 - 16:45 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to address the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to address the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Gender-based violence hotspots, the ANC's controversial diplomatic trip to Zimbabwe and Covid-19 corruption will be up for discussion when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa - whose office has not escaped scandal linked to allegedly dodgy personal protective equipment procurement - is set to address the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday at 3pm.

In a short statement, the parliamentary communications team said the president would answer six questions “on matters related to hotspots for gender-based violence, [the] diplomatic trip to Zimbabwe, Covid-19 corruption/procurement irregularities, sustainability of municipalities and public transport infrastructure restoration”. 

The full list of questions has been published on parliament's website.

Also on Tuesday, the National Assembly will deal with the appointment of the new auditor-general of South Africa, after the unanimous recommendation that current deputy AG Tsakani Maluleke take up the hot seat.

“At the same sitting, there will also be a debate on an urgent matter of national importance, corruption related to Covid-19 tenders, sponsored by the leader of the opposition, John Steenhuisen,” parliament said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa hopes a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry will emerge from this week's lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes this week's National Taxi Lekgotla will result in a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry that plays a meaningful ...
Politics
8 hours ago

'We were caught napping': deputy president on Covid-19 corruption

Deputy president David Mabuza says the government was caught napping regarding Covid-19 corruption, saying that some of its procurement systems left ...
Politics
4 days ago

More than 100 police officers on GBV charges, including murder and rape

As many as 139 police officers have gender-based violence (GBV) charges hanging over their heads — and this at just 13 police stations across SA.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Personally, Masuku feels he has the equipment to take on SIU and win Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  4. Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence Politics
  5. SA’s astronomical Covid-19 corruption ‘is a crime against humanity’ Politics

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X