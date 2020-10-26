Ramaphosa to speak on GBV, Covid-19 fraud and ANC trip to Zim on Tuesday

Gender-based violence hotspots, the ANC's controversial diplomatic trip to Zimbabwe and Covid-19 corruption will be up for discussion when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa - whose office has not escaped scandal linked to allegedly dodgy personal protective equipment procurement - is set to address the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday at 3pm.

In a short statement, the parliamentary communications team said the president would answer six questions “on matters related to hotspots for gender-based violence, [the] diplomatic trip to Zimbabwe, Covid-19 corruption/procurement irregularities, sustainability of municipalities and public transport infrastructure restoration”.

The full list of questions has been published on parliament's website.

Also on Tuesday, the National Assembly will deal with the appointment of the new auditor-general of South Africa, after the unanimous recommendation that current deputy AG Tsakani Maluleke take up the hot seat.

“At the same sitting, there will also be a debate on an urgent matter of national importance, corruption related to Covid-19 tenders, sponsored by the leader of the opposition, John Steenhuisen,” parliament said.

TimesLIVE