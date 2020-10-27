Politics

'I'm always amazed by alcohol apologists': Bheki Cele on not doing enough about GBV, human trafficking

27 October 2020 - 12:30
Bheki Cele says alcohol is one of the main generators of violence, murder, abuse and gender-based violence.
Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed claims that he is “obsessed” with alcohol-related offences, saying they are from “alcohol apologists”. 

On Monday, Cele was slammed by many people, including TV personality Bonang Matheba and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, for his lack of effort when dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.

This after Cele, together with members of the SA Police Service and Johannesburg metropolitan police department, raided several taverns and nightclubs across Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning to enforce lockdown regulations.

On social media, people called the raids a “public relations exercise”, saying Cele was “fighting the wrong crime” instead of GBV and human trafficking

Speaking on 702, Cele said claims that he was not doing enough to curb GBV and human trafficking were from “alcohol apologists”. 

“I am always amazed by these alcohol apologists,” he said. “Alcohol is one of the main generators of violence, murder, abuse of women and children and GBV. It is not true that we are not dealing with other cases.”

Cele said his department was making “a lot of breakthroughs” in human trafficking cases, citing the rescue of 11 suspected human trafficking victims lured into sex work with promises of employment in North West and Northern Cape.

“Maybe we are guilty of not giving a report back [to the public] about the breakthroughs and sentences,” he said.

Regarding more raids, Cele said law enforcement officials will continue with bust operations, and those who break lockdown regulations will be arrested and held accountable.

TimesLIVE reported that the manager of a nightclub in Sandton, Blackdoor, was arrested for breaking lockdown regulations. The popular spot was one of the clubs raided on Sunday.

According to Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, liquor valued at more than R800,000 was seized during the raid.

