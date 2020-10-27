'I'm always amazed by alcohol apologists': Bheki Cele on not doing enough about GBV, human trafficking

Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed claims that he is “obsessed” with alcohol-related offences, saying they are from “alcohol apologists”.

On Monday, Cele was slammed by many people, including TV personality Bonang Matheba and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, for his lack of effort when dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.

This after Cele, together with members of the SA Police Service and Johannesburg metropolitan police department, raided several taverns and nightclubs across Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning to enforce lockdown regulations.

On social media, people called the raids a “public relations exercise”, saying Cele was “fighting the wrong crime” instead of GBV and human trafficking