Political parties lambaste ANC 'hyenas' over Covid-19 corruption

Political parties have slammed the ruling ANC and its handling of Covid-19 relief funds, which were allegedly looted by connected party leaders.

During a debate of the National Assembly on Tuesday, parties tore into the ANC, placing the blame squarely on the party and its leaders.

A R500bn relief fund was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa after he placed the country on lockdown as a reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it has been marred with corruption, ranging from the looting of the UIF TERS monies, to misappropriating food parcels and alleged corruption related to personal protective equipment.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, who sponsored the debate, was the first to take a dig at the party, going as far as referring to the looters as hyenas.

“Covid funds were intended for life-giving food and life-saving medical equipment. This is not just theft. It’s murder. Corruption costs lives,” he said. Steenhuisen that while the DA was building field hospitals in the Western Cape, the ANC was digging graves in Gauteng.