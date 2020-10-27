Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before NCOP for Q&A session

27 October 2020 - 14:45 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday answer questions before the National Council of Provinces.

In a short statement, the parliamentary communications team said the president would answer six questions “on matters related to hotspots for gender-based violence, [the] diplomatic trip to Zimbabwe, Covid-19 corruption/procurement irregularities, sustainability of municipalities and public transport infrastructure restoration”. 

The full list of questions has been published on parliament's website.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa to speak on GBV, Covid-19 fraud and ANC trip to Zim on Tuesday

Gender-based violence hotspots, the ANC's controversial diplomatic trip to Zimbabwe and Covid-19 corruption will be up for discussion when President ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa hopes a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry will emerge from this week's lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes this week's National Taxi Lekgotla will result in a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry that plays a meaningful ...
Politics
1 day ago

IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa defends lockdown: 'Economic contraction worse in some countries'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says lockdown measures were necessary to minimise the spread of Covid-19.
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Personally, Masuku feels he has the equipment to take on SIU and win Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  4. Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence Politics
  5. SA’s astronomical Covid-19 corruption ‘is a crime against humanity’ Politics

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X