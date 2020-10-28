6,140 state officials fraudulently scored R41m from Covid-19 relief scheme: SIU

More than 6,000 government officials fraudulently benefited to the tune of R41m from the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefit, parliament heard on Wednesday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) told parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that a total of just more than R41m was claimed by 6,140 government officials from the relief fund benefit, using 3,959 bank accounts.

Of those bank accounts, 581 were associated with multiple beneficiaries (3,079 of them) and there were 55 beneficiaries who were identified who had no bank accounts. These benefited to the tune of R301,124.

In addition, dead and incarcerated people also benefited from the scheme. MPs heard that seven inmates from the department of correctional services were identified as claiming from the relief fund, to the value of R40,657.

The SIU's Johnny le Roux told MPs that said 68 “deceased” individuals, using 72 bank accounts, were paid Ters benefits totalling R441,144. Seven of the “deceased” beneficiaries had multiple bank accounts.