Here's how government plans to spend tax money better — and who gets extra cash

The National Treasury is adopting zero-budgeting processes where government departments have to justify from scratch each programme they spend on, to determine if it provides value for money or should be scrapped.

Learning and culture continue to receive the highest allocations of government’s consolidated spending of R2.1-trillion in the 2020/21 adjusted budget. The sector receives R400bn which will go towards improving basic education, post school education and training, arts, as well sports and recreation.

Economic development and community development received the highest increase in allocations at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively to make up for increased spending in upgrading infrastructure and expanding access to basic services such as water.

Other in-year adjustments include an additional R36bn towards Covid-19 relief interventions announced in 2020.

Eskom gets the R23bn it is due as part of R350bn in government guarantees; SAA gets R17bn to pay its debts and implement a business rescue plan; while the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) gets R84.7m to begin licensing high-demand spectrum.

Meanwhile, the presidency has scored R12.6bn to address youth unemployment. R9.9bn of that goes towards the employment of 344,000 unemployed youths who passed matric, as school assistants around the country; R1.9bn to create work opportunities in line departments; R1bn to retain self-employed food producers in the agricultural sector; R630m for provinces to create jobs through road maintenance projects; and R393m towards the recruitment of community health-care workers and nurses.

The department of social development has been allocated R6.8bn to extend the special Covid-19 relief of distress grant.

TimesLIVE