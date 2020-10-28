Here’s what’s in Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget

The National Treasury has put the brakes on the onerous debt consolidation plans it outlined in June, reducing its planned expenditure cuts by R83bn to R307bn over the next three years with public servants set to bear the brunt of the fiscal squeeze.

In June, budget cuts of R390bn were envisaged, which analysts said were unachievable and would entail unacceptable cuts to essential government services.

The government will be relying on a wage freeze as the main pillar to achieve its debt consolidation target, which the Treasury says is crucial if SA is to avoid a debt crisis. It outlined its plans in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) tabled in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

The government is looking at reducing its wage bill by R310.6bn over four years, including the R36.5bn cut for 2020, with major cuts planned for labour-intensive sectors such as learning and culture (R114bn over four years), and police and security (R78.5bn).

It has proposed a 1.8% growth in the public sector wage bill for 2020 and average annual growth of 0.8% between 2021/2022 and 2023/2024. This is a far more radical reduction in the wage bill than the R160bn cut over the next three years, which the government signaled in the 2020 budget.

However, its plan is set to be fiercely resisted by unions, which are contesting the government’s bid to renege on its 2018 wage agreement and are sure to oppose the wage freeze the Treasury envisages. The Treasury acknowledges that the outcome of the legal contest over the 2018 wage agreement poses a significant risk for its expenditure reduction plans.