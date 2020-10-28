IN FULL | Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech

R2 billion is allocated to Working for Fire, Working for Water and Working for Forests.

The rest of the allocation from the employment initiative is divided among the transport, arts, sports and culture, health and agricultural sectors.

The District Development Model will fast-track infrastructure and general socio-economic development. The revised Division of Revenue for 2020/21 proposes allocations of R806.7 billion to national departments, R628.3 billion to provinces and R139.9 billion to local government.

After extensive consultations between the Banking Association, the National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank, work is under way to review the Loan Guarantee Scheme to improve take-up. I will also be working with my colleagues in the Cabinet to boost business restart efforts.

NET IN-YEAR SPENDING ADJUSTMENT

In summary: non-interest spending in 2020/21 is unchanged relative to the Special Adjustments Budget at R1.6 trillion. All additional pressures have been accommodated through adjustments elsewhere.

NET IN-YEAR REVENUE REVISION

Gross tax revenue is revised down but this is offset by other receipts into the National Revenue Fund. Main budget revenue is now projected to be R1.6 billion less compared to the Special Adjustment Budget.

DEBT SERVICE COSTS

Debt service costs are revised down by R3.4 billion, in part because borrowing costs are lower than expected.

REVISED MAIN BUDGET DEFICIT

Altogether, the in-year revised main budget deficit is now expected to be R707.8 billion, a little better than the Special Adjustments Budget. As ratio of GDP, it is unchanged at 14.6 percent of GDP. The consolidated deficit is also marginally better in rand terms, but unchanged at as proportion of GDP at 15.7 percent.

Government has broadened its financing strategy to include drawing down on sterilisation and foreign currency deposits. We are also borrowing at favourable rates from international finance institutions. The MTBPS Review and Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure provide greater detail on our fiscal and borrowing plans.

I now turn to the medium-term fiscal strategy.

As we chart our way forward, we are reminded of the grizzly sea captain in Samuel Coleridge’s poem, the Rime of the Ancient Mariner, who is hit by a great tempest that throws his ship off course.

To quote: “And now the STORM-BLAST came, and he Was tyrannous and strong: He struck with his o'ertaking wings, And chased us south along.”

Our job is not to tremble in fear at the storm blast, neither at plagues nor at the wide-open mouth of the hippopotamus. Armed with a strong sense of direction, steadfastness, resolution and determination, we face these perils head-on. Our compass points towards fiscal sustainability and we must all face the same way.

In June, we published the medium-term spending plans and long-term debt projections to spark robust debate on our fiscal path — here in this House, within government, with community activists, with civil society, with the trades union movement, with our provincial and municipal colleagues, on Twitter, with small and big business, and in opinions expressed through media platforms.

We are grateful for the constructive discussions. South Africans love a debate — even about garlic! This is the glorious, loud and rambunctious democracy that we fought so hard for.

Mr President, you summarised the consensus two weeks ago: We cannot sustain the current levels of debt; particularly as increasing borrowing costs are diverting resources that should be going to economic and social development.

We must now rally behind fiscal rehabilitation and growth. Right now, government is borrowing at a rate of R2.1 billion per day.

Madam Speaker, we must be careful to avoid the fate of countries like Argentina and Ecuador that defaulted on their debt this year.

Countries that find themselves in default see sharp GDP contractions and currency depreciations. On current trends, more of our taxes are being transferred to bondholders, rather than to critical services for our people. An uncontrolled increase in borrowing costs would harm small businesses, ordinary South Africans and the poor the most.

The Cabinet remains resolute and will walk through the narrow gate towards fiscal sustainability. Before today, the economy languished in a trap of paralysis — as the Rime of the Ancient Mariner says “As idle as a painted ship, Upon a painted ocean”. Today we break free from this trap.

Some might ask: can we not just spend our way out of the present crisis? Certainly in 2009, when we had debt of 31.5 percent of GDP and the real yield on government debt was about 3 percent, every rand of government spending got us R1.60 in GDP. Now, however, at such elevated real interest rates, every additional rand gets us less than a rand of GDP. It may even subtract GDP, leaving us poorer and more indebted than before. And it is easy to see why. As we borrow more, we pay even more. We also have not been spending on infrastructure, which creates long-term growth.

We act to instil confidence among discouraged work seekers, businesses bruised by lockdown and facing uncertainty, farmers and farm workers who produce the food for the country, and our international partners who know that SA is a great place to invest.

Among other things, we will:

Make it easier to do business. We must remove the needlessly complex red tape that increases the cost of doing business Create stable and predictable policies. As we rebuild, there must be universal understanding of the policy trajectory of our government. It is not only investors that need confidence, but also the average South African We must use our ingenuity and adapt after the ravages of the pandemic Embrace a sustainable future, and work towards a green and just transition.

The future of work is now different in the post Covid-19 world. The public service must adapt to the new world after the pandemic. The crisis has highlighted and unfortunately widened inequality. We must continue to protect the most vulnerable.

COMPENSATION ADJUSTMENTS

Now, as we go forward together, as part of our post-pandemic rehabilitation, we need to come together to forge a new consensus on public-sector employee compensation. Our compatriots in the private sector have made sacrifices and even negotiated salary cuts to keep businesses afloat. Over the past five years, public sector employee compensation grew by 7.2 percent a year on average — well above inflation. Over the next five years, it will need to grow much, much slower. The Minister for the Public Service and Administration and the leadership of the public service unions are meeting to discuss how best we adapt to the reality that we must do more with less, and that we are all in this together.

We wish to thank them all for the seriousness with which they approach this matter. I must stress that our public servants do important work for SA. They are patriots. They too wish to unburden our country of debt. They want to bequeath assets, not liabilities, to the next generation.