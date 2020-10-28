'More courts to investigate corruption': Key points from Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government wants to establish more commercial crime courts across the country which will focus on investigating corruption related to the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).
Ramaphosa was responding to questions from MPs on Tuesday regarding corruption, gender-based violence and service delivery, among other issues.
Here are five takeouts from his address:
Corruption
Ramaphosa said the government would establish more commercial crimes courts around the country which will deal with investigating corruption relating to the procurement of PPE.
“The rise in commercial crimes and incidents of Covid-19 procurement corruption has meant that we are fast-tracking the establishment of additional commercial crimes courts and increasing the capacity of the existing ones. We are looking to establish courts [in areas including] Polokwane, Mbombela and Mangaung.”
Mapisa-Nqakula's trip to Zimbabwe
The president said he gave military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula verbal approval for her trip to Zimbabwe in September as he was not in Gauteng when it was submitted.
He condemned the minister giving a lift to ANC delegates to Zimbabwe in an SANDF air force.
“I directed the minister to make sure that the ANC reimburses the state for the flight to Harare.”
Gender-based violence
Ramaphosa said there was an improvement in how the police deal with cases of gender-based violence. Police stations are provided with rape kits and police are receiving training on how to assist victims of GBV and handle cases related to it.
“We want every police station to be the very first place of refuge for the women and children of our country. Things have improved from what they used to be and we want to improve on an ongoing basis. We will continue insisting that every police station should have the necessary kits and personnel who will not turn people away.”
Service delivery
Ramaphosa said the National Treasury and the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) would jointly work on a strategy to help dysfunctional municipalities.
“Cogta will perform an overall co-ordination role through the back to basics programme and take the lead on all governance and service delivery matters. Treasury, with provincial treasuries, will take the lead on financial management responsibilities.”
Hard lockdown not on the cards
The president said while the coronavirus remains a threat seven months after SA confirmed its first case, rumours that the country would return to level 3 or 5 of lockdown were not true.
“I don't want our people to be alarmed with rumours such as that we are going to level 3. That is simply not true. I want to assure everyone that if it ever gets there, I will be the one to advise the nation where we are and where we are going to.
“For now, all we have to do is adhere to all our preventive measures and wear your masks.”