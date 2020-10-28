'More courts to investigate corruption': Key points from Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A

Gender-based violence

Ramaphosa said there was an improvement in how the police deal with cases of gender-based violence. Police stations are provided with rape kits and police are receiving training on how to assist victims of GBV and handle cases related to it.

“We want every police station to be the very first place of refuge for the women and children of our country. Things have improved from what they used to be and we want to improve on an ongoing basis. We will continue insisting that every police station should have the necessary kits and personnel who will not turn people away.”

Service delivery

Ramaphosa said the National Treasury and the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) would jointly work on a strategy to help dysfunctional municipalities.

“Cogta will perform an overall co-ordination role through the back to basics programme and take the lead on all governance and service delivery matters. Treasury, with provincial treasuries, will take the lead on financial management responsibilities.”

Hard lockdown not on the cards

The president said while the coronavirus remains a threat seven months after SA confirmed its first case, rumours that the country would return to level 3 or 5 of lockdown were not true.

“I don't want our people to be alarmed with rumours such as that we are going to level 3. That is simply not true. I want to assure everyone that if it ever gets there, I will be the one to advise the nation where we are and where we are going to.

“For now, all we have to do is adhere to all our preventive measures and wear your masks.”