Politics

MPs told how SA 'masterminds' exploit foreigners to mine illegal gold

Harmony Gold director says illegal mining costs the state and mining houses R11bn in taxes and R7bn in revenue

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
28 October 2020 - 15:17
Equipment used by suspected illegal miners to process gold. File picture.
Equipment used by suspected illegal miners to process gold. File picture.
Image: Supplied

Illegal gold mining masterminds recruit undocumented foreigners as part of their operations in SA.

This is according to Mashego Mashego, executive director of Harmony Gold, who was presenting to the mineral resources and energy portfolio committee in parliament on Tuesday.

Addressing MPs, Mashego explained how the use of undocumented foreigners led to their influx into communities about mines and how they were contributing to crime.

“We do have people who come into those communities illegally ... and put pressure on people in terms of resources that are available. This results in human trafficking, child labour and forced labour.

“There is an establishment of criminal syndicates which results in other crimes relating to employment, such as job-selling, and depriving the locals of employment,” said Mashego.

Hawks storm 7 houses simultaneously in illegal gold mining bust

Three suspects have been arrested in Khuma, North West, for illegal mining, illegal possession of gold-bearing material, illegal dealing in gold and ...
News
2 months ago

He said illegal mining went hand in hand with other criminal activities, including prostitution, theft, murder and robberies.

“It costs the state and mining houses about R11bn in taxes and R7bn in revenue losses, money which could have benefited the local communities,” he said.

He said that to curb illegal mining, his company was forced to spend additional money on security. According to his report to the committee, this was close to R2bn since 2012.

He explained how, even though the hard manual labour in the illegal mining sector was done by undocumented foreigners, it was South African kingpins who benefited the most. They go to neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and promise people legitimate work in mining to lure them.

Mashego said there were licensed gold dealers who were fuelling the industry by buying from illegal miners.

“They can't sell illegally mined gold unless they are in cohorts with the licensed dealers,” he said.

He said that more help was needed from the state to curb the practice, because those who were the most influential in the business were international players.

“The international buyers who are very active in SA legalise the gold and sell it on the international market. Those are the big guns,” he said.

He said illegal mining could not be looked at simply as a result of lack of jobs in SA because it was not a trade an ordinary person could do.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I'm always amazed by alcohol apologists': Bheki Cele on not doing enough about GBV, human trafficking

Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed claims that he is “obsessed” with alcohol-related offences, saying they are from “alcohol apologists”.
Politics
1 day ago

Pandemic spurs illegal gold rush in Zimbabwe mountains

Known for their rugged ranges, grassy plains and forest waterfalls, the Chimanimani mountains in eastern Zimbabwe have long been a popular ...
News
2 weeks ago

Limpopo police arrest zama-zamas and seize trucks loaded with chrome worth R15m

Limpopo police arrested 14 illegal miners and confiscated eight trucks with trailers laden with chrome worth an estimated R15m in the Thabazimbi area ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Personally, Masuku feels he has the equipment to take on SIU and win Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence Politics
  4. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X