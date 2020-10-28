Presidency gets R12.6bn for job creation in Mboweni's mini-budget

The National Treasury has called for “high-level policy discussions” on the size of government departments and public entities, financial support to students in the higher- education sector, housing delivery programmes and subsidies for urban transport modes.

It also wants urgent talks on containing the public sector wage bill.

The Treasury has since June this year conducted more than 30 reviews of government spending with a view to increasing the efficiency of the state. Preliminary findings show that:

many policies are designed and adopted without considering their total costs and affordability;

multiple institutions share overlapping responsibilities, or mandates, leading to a duplication of work; and

in several high-spending procurement areas, including information technology and communications technology, the government is overpaying for goods and services.

“Spending on government programmes has exceeded annual revenues for more than a decade. The persistent gap between spending and government revenue requires difficult decisions about the structure, effectiveness and affordability of certain programmes,” it said.