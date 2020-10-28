Politics

President Ramaphosa self-quarantines after dinner guest gets Covid-19

28 October 2020 - 08:33 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is feeling well and will continue to perform his presidential duties while in self-quarantine, his office says. File image
Image: GCIS

A charity event with just 35 guests has pushed President Cyril Ramaphosa into self-quarantine because one of the guests has contracted the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa's office said he is feeling well and will perform his duties remotely while observing the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

The president had attended a fundraising dinner on Saturday for the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

"The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment," said the presidency.

"The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests."

However, the Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests on Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday.

The guest had been tested on Monday and received a positive result on Tuesday.

"The foundation became aware of this development and communicated this to guests yesterday," said the presidency.

The notice came hours after Ramaphosa had unveiled a statue of ANC icon OR Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni in the morning.

The presidency said Ramaphosa is screened regularly by the SA Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

"The president is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest."

