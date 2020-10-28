Politics

All eyes on Mboweni as he tables much-anticipated medium-term budget

28 October 2020 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will on Wednesday table the much-anticipated mid-term budget speech.

While the government grapples with how it will help rev up the country's economy as a result of Covid-19's effect on SA's finances and a myriad of factors, all eyes will be on Mboweni this afternoon.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa detailed the government's economic reconstruction and recovery plan two weeks ago.

Mboweni requested to postpone the mini-budget by a week, citing “complex and unusual circumstances” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

No budget cuts and no bailout for SAA: What SA expects from Tito Mboweni's mini-budget

The country is waiting with bated breath for finance minister Tito Mboweni to table his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on ...
Politics
2 hours ago

DA loses case to declare budget hearing unlawful after muting claims

The DA in eThekwini has failed in its legal bid to have its May budget hearing declared unlawful, and has been ordered to pay the costs of the ...
Politics
5 days ago

South African economy to shrink by more than government's 7% forecast in 2020 - Mboweni

South Africa's economy will likely contract this year by more than the 7% previously forecast by the Treasury, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in ...
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Personally, Masuku feels he has the equipment to take on SIU and win Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence Politics
  4. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X