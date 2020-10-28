All eyes on Mboweni as he tables much-anticipated medium-term budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will on Wednesday table the much-anticipated mid-term budget speech.

While the government grapples with how it will help rev up the country's economy as a result of Covid-19's effect on SA's finances and a myriad of factors, all eyes will be on Mboweni this afternoon.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa detailed the government's economic reconstruction and recovery plan two weeks ago.

Mboweni requested to postpone the mini-budget by a week, citing “complex and unusual circumstances” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.