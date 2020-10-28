Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues to hear Denel testimony

28 October 2020 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry on Wednesday continues to hear Denel-related testimony from former group supply chain management executive Dennis Mlambo.

His testimony will be followed by the evidence of Xolani Mlipha and Phumlane Nkosi.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Tuesday former contracts manager at Denel Land Systems (DLS), Celia Malahlela, was in tears when she recalled how the Gupta family captured the state-owned company.

Malahlela was testifying about three contracts the company had awarded to VR Laser, a company linked to the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma.

TimesLIVE

