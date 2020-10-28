WATCH | These are the DA members backing Mbali Ntuli as party leader

Over the past few weeks, Ntuli has been hosting virtual town hall meetings with the DA's voters under the hashtag #KindStrongFair, ahead of the federal congress on October 31 and November 1.

Her last sit-down interview was with satirist Coconut Kelz, where Ntuli shared her plans of wanting to “make the DA black” and why she publicly “speaks negatively against the DA”.

According to Ntuli, if elected, she will change the party's disciplinary body and the federal legal commission (FLC) and bring in a “culture where people can debate and have free rein in the party”, among other things.

She also vowed to embark on critical reforms that would allow the party's healing to begin and bring an end to the politicisation of the DA’s FLC.

Speaking to Sunday Times last week, Ntuli said even if she lost the race, she would still come out as a winner.

“When I started this race, people didn’t think I would even get two votes, and now I have people saying they will vote for the DA if I become the leader. I took a shot at the highest office of SA’s second-biggest political party. I don’t think there is a possible loss for me,” she said.