WATCH | These are the DA members backing Mbali Ntuli as party leader

28 October 2020 - 10:43
DA leadership contender Mbali Ntuli shared a video of endorsements she received from her supporters.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

As the DA gears up for its virtual congress this weekend, the party's leadership contender Mbali Ntuli has shared a video of endorsements she received from her supporters.

The video comes less than three days before Ntuli goes head-to-head with the DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen for the position.

Some of the DA members who have endorsed Ntuli include Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana, KZN MPL Elma Rabe, MP Hlanganani Gumbi, Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Francois Greyling, councillor Martin Meyer, eThekwini councillor Hlengiwe Shozi and MP Haniff Hoosen.

“Thank you to everyone who has resonated with our message of 'A New Way for the DA'," said Ntuli.

Over the past few weeks, Ntuli has been hosting virtual town hall meetings with the DA's voters under the hashtag #KindStrongFair, ahead of the federal congress on October 31 and November 1.

Her last sit-down interview was with satirist Coconut Kelz, where Ntuli shared her plans of wanting to “make the DA black” and why she publicly “speaks negatively against the DA”. 

According to Ntuli, if elected, she will change the party's disciplinary body and the federal legal commission (FLC) and bring in a “culture where people can debate and have free rein in the party”, among other things.

She also vowed to embark on critical reforms that would allow the party's healing to begin and bring an end to the politicisation of the DA’s FLC.

Speaking to Sunday Times last week, Ntuli said even if she lost the race, she would still come out as a winner.

“When I started this race, people didn’t think I would even get two votes, and now I have people saying they will vote for the DA if I become the leader. I took a shot at the highest office of SA’s second-biggest political party. I don’t think there is a possible loss for me,” she said.

