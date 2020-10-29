IN QUOTES | ANC members implicated in corruption must face the music: Mdumiseni Ntuli

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says party members who find themselves on the wrong side of the law must be held accountable. Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli briefed the media on Tuesday after a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at the weekend.

Here are five telling quotes from his address:

Mike Mabuyakhulu

“Comrade Mike Mabuyakhulu should be allowed to resume his duties as the ANC provincial deputy chairperson. The PEC agrees that it should continue to engage the national executive committee on the need to provide guidelines and a framework that articulate a common approach on how to deal with the findings of the integrity commission without being seen as violating the conference resolutions.”

Stepping aside

“The NEC has to clarify what needs to happen to a comrade who is deployed in government. You step aside for how long? What are the implications of stepping aside for someone who is a councillor, MP or MPL? In terms of the law, there is a certain number of meetings that once you have missed without a valid explanation, you would be disqualified from holding a position in that institution.”

Zandile Gumede

“The integrity commission has not concluded on other matters including that of comrade Zandile Gumede. She has appeared before it, we haven't received the report.”

IFP collapses uMtubatuba municipality

“The IFP has collapsed uMtubatuba local municipality. They have changed the mayor numerous times there. There's no change or progress. The ANC comrades in that municipality, frustrated by the poor leadership in the municipality, decided to take power from the IFP.”

Corrupt officials must be held accountable

“Anybody who is implicated must answer for their own sins because it was not the ANC that would have made people do wrong things. It's them who were inconsistent with the law and would have to account for that.”