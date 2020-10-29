Mashaba disheartened by derelict factories, including where he started Black Like Me

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says an industrial revolution is needed to get South Africans back to work.

The entrepreneur turned opposition politician travelled on Thursday to the Ga-Rankuwa industrial site where he started his hair products company in the 1980s.

On social media, he shared images of dilapidated structures on the site.

“This is a 200m2 factory that we started in ... We had other black industrialists and other black entrepreneurs, electricians, carpenters and so forth [who shared the site]. Today the very same factory I started in is unoccupied.

“It's empty, no one is occupying it. It's very unfortunate,” he said.