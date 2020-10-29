'My face may be on the ballot paper in 2024': Duduzane Zuma definitely venturing into politics

The son of former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday made clear his political ambitions and confirmed he would most definitely walk in his father’s footsteps when it comes to his political journey.

Businessman Duduzane Zuma said he may feature on the next ballot papers in the 2024 elections.

“2024 elections you might see my face on the ballot paper. As a matter of fact, there is a strong chance of that,” he said.

He was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, during which he said he had observed that many people in the current ANC administration were failing to step up.

Zuma junior believes he is what the party needs to return to its “former glory”.

“I believe at this point, there is a lot of confusion that’s being put forward by the leadership that exists in the ANC,” Duduzane said.