DA councillor Randall Williams elected new Tshwane mayor

DA councillor Randall Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Tshwane at a sitting of the city's council on Friday.

Williams beat Tshwane regional chairperson Moafrika Mabogwane — the only other contender — for the post.

Announcing the results on Friday afternoon, speaker Katlego Mathebe said Mabogwane got 25 votes while Williams got a majority of 97. There was one spoilt ballot.

Speaking shortly after his election, Williams said: “This is an immense opportunity and one I will not take for granted.”

He said he will work to restore governance in the city.

“Together we must now ensure that the city operates at its most optimal level,” he said.