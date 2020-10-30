'I warned them,' Denel's chief production planner tells state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry is hearing testimony about the alleged irregular awarding of a steel component contract by Denel to a Gupta-linked company.

Chief production planner at Denel Land Systems (DLS), Hendrik Johannes Christoffel Van Den Heever, on Thursday detailed how he advised against using the company VR Laser for a Hoefyster contract after emerging controversies in the news.

His responsibility in procurement was to judge competing companies on the technical component, namely functionality.

Van Den Heever said he had worked at Denel for many years and moved through the ranks. From 2011 he worked on the Hoefyster contract as a system programme manager. Part of his responsibility was to rate bidding companies — in this case, LMT, VR Laser and DCD — regarding technical service strength.

He said he initially scored in favour of VR Laser, the alleged Gupta-linked company.