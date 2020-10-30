Phumzile Van Damme slams Douglas Gibson for 'reducing' Mbali Ntuli to race and age

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed the party's former federal council chairperson Douglas Gibson for his comments on Mbali Ntuli, saying Gibson had reduced Ntuli to her race and age.

On Thursday, Gibson told EWN that he was rallying behind DA leader John Steenhuisen for the position of federal leader, instead of Ntuli. He said Steenhuisen was more suited for the job because he is “matured” and “experienced”, something that the DA needed.

“I think you don’t send in your third team to go into a rugby Test, you put your first team in. I think Mbali, nice as she is, clever as she is, good as she is, I think she is a little early. The DA has tried this on two occasions and has flopped,” said Gibson.

The two occasions that Gibson was referring to were the tenures of former leader Mmusi Maimane and former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.

Ntuli and Steenhuisen will go head to head for the position when the party's virtual federal congress takes place on Saturday and Sunday.