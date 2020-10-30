Politics

Resolve 'debilitating conflicts', parliament urges Free State government

30 October 2020 - 20:00
Service delivery in the Free State is hampered by debilitating conflicts between local and provincial government leaders, the National Council of Provinces said on Friday.
Image: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images

A delegation from the National Council of Provinces on Friday called for conflicts to be resolved in the Free State, saying service delivery was hampered by differences between local and provincial government leaders.

Chief whip of the council Seiso Mohai said it was “extremely worrying” that, rather than forging co-operation between the provincial and local government to accelerate service delivery, the relationship has become riddled by debilitating conflict.

The delegation did oversight visits in the province over the past week.

“A case in point is Metsimaholo as reported by co-operative governance and traditional affairs over the last three days. The persistent non-cooperation between the provincial government and the municipality is a reflection of deep leadership failures,” said Mohai.

Poor political and administrative leadership, poor planning and lack of nexus between the integrated development plans and budgets, poor governance and uncoordinated political oversight, poor financial planning, controls and accountability were identified as key challenges facing municipalities in the province.

“Among the key manifestations of the declining state of local government in the Free State is the high number of municipalities placed under administration, some being placed under administration for over two years without any prospects of recovery.

“This brings into sharp focus the fundamental question: whether the section 139 interventions were based on sound imperatives and whether they have assisted?” said Mohai.

He  added that one feature that characterised the decline of municipalities was the persistently high levels of municipal debt to Eskom and the water boards.  

“This problem has and continues to inflict untold suffering to our people, as they are from time to time subjected to electricity and water cuts which are basic human rights. The attention to this problem should therefore be one of the strategic priorities,” said  Mohai.

 

TimesLIVE

