Politics

'The former president appointed Zondo': SA pokes holes in Jacob Zuma's attempt to dodge inquiry

30 October 2020 - 10:55
Former president Jacob Zuma has been locking horns with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in a public battle over his appearance at the state capture inquiry.
Former president Jacob Zuma has been locking horns with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in a public battle over his appearance at the state capture inquiry.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele (Jacob Zuma) & Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla (Raymond Zondo)

South Africans have been left with more questions than answers regarding the “beef” between deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and former president Jacob Zuma.

Zondo on Thursday released a statement in which he revealed that he fathered a child with a sister of one of Zuma's wives, Thobeka Madiba, in the 1990s. He said to his knowledge, Madiba had not been in a relationship with the former president at the time.

Many have questioned the relevance of this information to the work of the inquiry and whether it is a conflict of interest. Others have questioned whether Zondo should have made this private matter public.

Before revealing the “historical personal family ties”, the deputy chief justice had been accused of bias against the former president, who has even gone as far as demanding that Zondo recuse himself as the chair of the inquiry.

The secret is out! Zondo had a child with a sister of one of Zuma's wives

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo had a child with a sister of one of former president Jacob Zuma's wives more than 25 years ago.
Politics
22 hours ago

In September, Zuma, through his lawyer Eric Mabuza, accused Zondo of wanting to subject him to public humiliation and paint him as a “liar” and “guilty at all costs”.

Mabuza said Zondo's “bias” against Zuma was a result of the two having “historical personal, family and professional relations that ought to have been publicly disclosed by the chairperson before accepting his appointment”.

Mabuza did not provide further details at the time.

Legal experts told Sunday Times Daily that Zondo's revelation could do very little for the former president.

“By law, you only have to recuse yourself if there is a reasonable fear you will be biased. The link is far removed. No judge in SA is ever going recuse himself because of this type of fact. I was surprised his lawyers raised it. It’s quite silly. I was actually amused,” said constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution said Zuma should have disclosed the “family ties” when he appointed Zondo to the office of the deputy chief justice.

‘Quite silly … deranged’: the experts’ verdict on Zuma’s beef with Zondo

The claim of bias, based on the fact Zondo had a child with the sister of Zuma's future wife, 'doesn't hold water'
News
20 hours ago

In his statement, Zondo said the “family ties” have never influenced his past and present duties as deputy chief justice.

Here are some of the views from social media:

READ MORE:

Duduzane Zuma 'feels betrayed' by David Mabuza, 'who is not taking my calls'

The son of former president Jacob Zuma still feels betrayed by Deputy President David Mabuza, who he alleges has been giving him the cold shoulder ...
News
23 hours ago

'My face may be on the ballot paper in 2024': Duduzane Zuma definitely venturing into politics

The son of former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday made clear his political ambitions and confirmed he would most definitely walk in his father’s ...
Politics
1 day ago

Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane on Thursday said he was forced to move to Dubai because it became impossible to do business in SA.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X