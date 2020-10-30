'The former president appointed Zondo': SA pokes holes in Jacob Zuma's attempt to dodge inquiry

South Africans have been left with more questions than answers regarding the “beef” between deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and former president Jacob Zuma.

Zondo on Thursday released a statement in which he revealed that he fathered a child with a sister of one of Zuma's wives, Thobeka Madiba, in the 1990s. He said to his knowledge, Madiba had not been in a relationship with the former president at the time.

Many have questioned the relevance of this information to the work of the inquiry and whether it is a conflict of interest. Others have questioned whether Zondo should have made this private matter public.

Before revealing the “historical personal family ties”, the deputy chief justice had been accused of bias against the former president, who has even gone as far as demanding that Zondo recuse himself as the chair of the inquiry.