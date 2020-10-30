Tshwane council votes for new mayor

The contest for the mayoral chain in the City of Tshwane has just become a two-horse race after only the DA and EFF fielded candidates.

The scales are firmly tilted in the favour of the DA, which is the majority party in council after the ANC decided not to field a candidate.

The city is holding its long-awaited mayoral election after a tit-for-tat between the ruling DA and the EFF, together with the ANC, which had ganged up to topple the coalition government since late last year.

On Friday the EFF was first to announce its nominee, Tshwane regional chairperson Moafrika Mabogwane. The DA nominated its long-waiting mayoral candidate, Randall Williams.

Friday's developments may signal an end to the ANC-EFF partnership in council as ANC leader Kgosi Maepa, after a long delay when he was recognised to make a nomination, declined to do so.