WATCH | Contradictions in testimony at Malema & Ndlozi assault trial

30 October 2020

Contradictions emerged at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday as Lt-Col Johannes Venter was cross-examined by defence lawyer Laurence Hodes regarding the dispute between the colonel and two EFF leaders at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

Venter had previously told the court he had sought medical attention after the incident but later said he did not.

He also told the court there were no permits required at the cemetery but decided to check whether Malema and Ndlozi's vehicle was accredited as part of the convoy. Hodes suggested that Venter had been letting cars in without checking and specifically targeted the car carrying the EFF  leader and then-spokesperson.

Malema said there was “no case” as he addressed his supporters outside the court. He said he would let his defence attorney handle the matter while he focuses on “winning government”. 

The case has been postponed to March 9.

 

