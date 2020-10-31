Ace Magashule's former PA 'visited by the FBI in the US'

“We have also learnt that ... Ms Moroadi Cholota, whom we represented at the Zondo commission of inquiry, was visited by the FBI in the US where she is currently studying. We have further been instructed that this visit by the FBI ostensibly took place upon your request to them.”

Nkhwashu noted that his letter, dated October 17, was a follow-up to a previous letter sent to the NPA and Hawks on October 7 after reports that an arrest warrant had been issued for Magashule.

Nkhwashu expressed his dismay that his initial letter had drawn no response.

“This letter serves as a follow-up to our letter dated October 7 2020, for which we have only received an acknowledgment of receipt from both your offices. Our client has noted that the DPCI has issued a media statement in which they distanced themselves from any knowledge of an alleged warrant of arrest in respect of our client. Once again, the NPA and its ID section headed by Ms Hermione Cronje has in effect remained silent in response to our enquiry, merely having acknowledged receipt of our correspondence by the NPA’s communications officer but not having dealt with the substance of our previous letter.”