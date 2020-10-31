'The turbulence is over' — DA's John Steenhuisen

DA leadership hopeful John Steenhuisen says the party is once again ready to take off after internal difficulties that were highlighted by an independent review after last year's dismal election performance.

“The DA is once again ready for take-off. We have repaired the holes in our fuselage. We have installed powerful new jet engines. And our passengers are excited for the journey that lies ahead.

“That is why I had faith in you and the party to have this congress so we can finish what we started. The turbulence is over, and the next leg of our journey has begun.

“It is time to open the throttle and take to the skies,” said Steenhuisen.

He was delivering his final speech to delegates at the DA's congress before they voted for the party's new leadership on Saturday.

Steenhuisen is a front-runner for the DA federal leader position and has been at the helm as interim leader since Mmusi Maimane's departure a year ago.