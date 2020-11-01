No midlife crisis in DA Youth, as party rejects 35 year olds in youth structure

The DA congress on Saturday shot down a proposal to increase the age limit for its youth structure membership to 35, with some delegates saying they don't want people who are well on their way to a midlife crisis in the DA Youth.

“The ANC and this broken national government would never be a metric or benchmark for our party to take decisions. This is not a constitutional principle, this is ANC policy and legislation that supports that,” said Carl Pophaim, a delegate objecting to the proposal.

“As the DA Youth, we need to be different. We need to show that we will speak to the real issues of youth and not someone who is well on their way to a midlife crisis,” added Pophaim.

He called on the party to maintain the youth cut-off age of 31.

And, indeed, it did — as 69% of the voting delegates voted for the status quo to remain.