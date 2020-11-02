Giving people power & lifting millions out of poverty: 5 key points from Steenhuisen's victory speech

Newly elected DA leader John Steenhuisen has promised to fight to give power and opportunities to “every law-abiding, honest and hard-working citizen", regardless of their background.

Steenhuisen was elected leader of the opposition party over the weekend after he won the bid against KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli.

The party hosted a two-day virtual elective conference in which Steenhuisen won 80% of the votes from party delegates.

In his acceptance speech, Steenhuisen said “people power” would be the order under his leadership.

Here are five key points from Steenhuisen's acceptance speech.

People crying for power

Steenhuisen said over the years people have been crying for power, but instead they feel further away from where power lies.

“Over the past quarter of a century, you have been robbed of your destiny, your dreams held hostage by bureaucrats and central planners.

“Think of any problem you encounter in your daily life. At the root of it, you will find a state that is utterly incapable and corrupt, yet absolutely hellbent on telling you what to do.”