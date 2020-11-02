IN QUOTES | Julius Malema on EFF's white lawyers & fighting for land

“Everything I say and do, I do it deliberately. I know the consequences and I will stand by it.”

These are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema to his supporters outside the Randburg magistrate's court recently, after the assault case he and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face was postponed to March 9 2021.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018.

Here are five quotes from Malema's address.

“No-one chooses lawyers for us, we choose our own lawyers”

“We are represented by white lawyers and they will represent us any time we want. No-one chooses lawyers for us, we choose our own lawyers, and we know which one is best where. We are not an anti-white organisation, we are a non-racial organisation and our stand against white racists is not against white people.”