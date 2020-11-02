IN QUOTES | Julius Malema on EFF's white lawyers & fighting for land
“Everything I say and do, I do it deliberately. I know the consequences and I will stand by it.”
These are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema to his supporters outside the Randburg magistrate's court recently, after the assault case he and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face was postponed to March 9 2021.
Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018.
Here are five quotes from Malema's address.
“No-one chooses lawyers for us, we choose our own lawyers”
“We are represented by white lawyers and they will represent us any time we want. No-one chooses lawyers for us, we choose our own lawyers, and we know which one is best where. We are not an anti-white organisation, we are a non-racial organisation and our stand against white racists is not against white people.”
Patriotic white South Africans are “more than welcome”.
“Everywhere we meet racists, we deal with them decisively, but where we meet patriotic white South Africans who love their country, who love their constitution and who want to share the land with their own people they are more than welcome.”
Land for all people
“Do not listen to the doomsayers, go and read the EFF founding manifesto; we want to give the land to you but this land does not mean there can’t be white people on the land.
“We are digging a solid foundation for generations to come, to come and build a strong struggle to retain the land, to retain banks, to take back the mines and make sure every child has a roof over their head.”
I stand by what I say
“Everything I say and do, I do it deliberately, I know the consequences and I will stand by it. That is why today they hate me because they know they will never turn me into an amoeba.”
“It is not tribalistic struggle”
“Ours is an international struggle, it is not tribalistic struggle and it’s not a racist struggle. Our struggle is about equality. No-one can defeat that dream ... not prison, not even death can defeat the struggle for the emancipation of an African child.
