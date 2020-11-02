'Offer SA a viable alternative & don't focus on the race hustlers': Mzansi reacts to DA elective congress

South Africans have had mixed responses to the outcomes of the DA congress which took place over the weekend.

John Steenhuisen won the bid to become party leader, beating out KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli.

Some are happy about his victory while others wanted Ntuli to win.

Steenhuisen, the former DA chief whip, took over as interim leader after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane in October last year.

Ntuli joined scores of party members and supporters who conveyed well wishes to Steenhuisen.

“Congratulations to John Steenhuisen who has been elected as the new federal leader. So proud of the DA today! Now we get to the real work of making sure SA is a prosperous country for us all,” she tweeted.

Ntuli's supporters commended her for challenging for the position and running what her backers have called an effective campaign.

Steenhuisen has committed to “fixing” SA and has thanked DA delegates for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the country's second-biggest party.

During his acceptance speech on Sunday, he admitted the race to become DA leader was not easy.

Social media was filled with reactions to the election outcome, with many sharing their hopes for the party going forward.

Steenhuisen's supporters

Steenhuisen's supporters expressed optimism that he will offer South Africans a real alternative in politics.