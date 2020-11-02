'Offer SA a viable alternative & don't focus on the race hustlers': Mzansi reacts to DA elective congress
South Africans have had mixed responses to the outcomes of the DA congress which took place over the weekend.
John Steenhuisen won the bid to become party leader, beating out KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli.
Some are happy about his victory while others wanted Ntuli to win.
Steenhuisen, the former DA chief whip, took over as interim leader after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane in October last year.
Ntuli joined scores of party members and supporters who conveyed well wishes to Steenhuisen.
“Congratulations to John Steenhuisen who has been elected as the new federal leader. So proud of the DA today! Now we get to the real work of making sure SA is a prosperous country for us all,” she tweeted.
Ntuli's supporters commended her for challenging for the position and running what her backers have called an effective campaign.
Steenhuisen has committed to “fixing” SA and has thanked DA delegates for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the country's second-biggest party.
During his acceptance speech on Sunday, he admitted the race to become DA leader was not easy.
Social media was filled with reactions to the election outcome, with many sharing their hopes for the party going forward.
Steenhuisen's supporters
Steenhuisen's supporters expressed optimism that he will offer South Africans a real alternative in politics.
Congratulations John Steenhuisen voted in as the federal leader! Its onwards and upwards from now on!— Brigit Knight (@brigitknight1) November 1, 2020
Congratulations to John Steenhuisen, Helen Zille and the new DA leadership team. A fantastic result!— James Robert Lorimer (@JamesRLorimer) November 1, 2020
Congratulations to John Steenhuisen (@jsteenhuisen) for being elected as the new DA Leader. What should happen now is to offer South Africans a viable alternative and not focus on the race hustlers who thrive on dividing the country. 🔥🇿🇦#DACongress #johnsteenhuisen— O.T. MAFOLE 🇿🇦 (@OletlileMafole) November 1, 2020
Congratulations @John Steenhuisen: Elected DA leader!— GeneralAPC🇳🇬 (@nwaEleberi) November 1, 2020
I wish you all the BEST! pic.twitter.com/VR603poumJ
Ntuli's supporters
Ntuli may have lost, but her supporters said they were motivated by her courage.
Well done, Mbali @mbalimcdust. A fighter. A flame. A leader. It was something to see. It was necessary. Thuma mina. Sithume wena gal. Siyabonga x https://t.co/g7xnIBLAUD— mbali__vilakazi (@mbali__vilakazi) November 1, 2020
To @mbalimcdust, thank you for making me excited about SA politics again. I do hope you continue to fight for a vision that inspired so many people in the party and the country. I look forward to following your career, up to the point where I can vote for you on a national level.— Dimitri Liountris (@dimitri11192) November 1, 2020
Mbali Ntuli’s story is bigger than the DA. We must celebrate those who kick doors even when the odds are against them. The contestation was also good for the DA— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) November 1, 2020
Congratulations to @mbalimcdust for running one of the best and effective campaigns in the history of politics. I take of my hat to you and I am proud to have supported you. #DACongress #RealHopeAndChangeNow— The Queer Politician (@db_moloisane) November 1, 2020
Phumzile Van Damme's letter to Ntuli
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said on Saturday she was proud to vote for Ntuli and said her campaign had resonated with her in a time of “despair.”
“We so often forget that voters don't give us their support because of what you say but how you make them feel. Kindness, empathy and compassion matter deeply. Keep reaching for hearts, I know you won't forget,” she wrote.