Politics

ANC meets own 'cadres' over concerns about the party and the enemy within

03 November 2020 - 22:15
Gwede Mantashe was part of a group that met ANC members calling themselves the 'ANC Cadres' who say the party is facing a major crisis and that the enemy of the ANC is within its own ranks. File picture.
Gwede Mantashe was part of a group that met ANC members calling themselves the 'ANC Cadres' who say the party is facing a major crisis and that the enemy of the ANC is within its own ranks. File picture.
Image: GCIS

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has described the meeting top party officials held with a group calling themselves “ANC Cadres” as cordial.

The grouping — led by retired chief of military intelligence Maomela Motau — presented ANC national officials with a 31-page letter titled “ANC turnaround strategy 2025” that they believe will save the ANC.

“We are engaging them like any other group in the ANC. We have reminded ourselves that it is a duty of leadership to listen and be constructive in dealing with that criticism,” said Mantashe.

'The enemy is within the ANC,' says former intelligence chief

A group calling themselves “ANC cadres”, led by a former chief of military intelligence, believes the party faces a crisis because of leadership that ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mantashe also poured cold water on coup rumours, saying the grouping made it clear that they have no sinister motives — but were only concerned about the state of the ANC.

This follows a summit that the grouping held to examine where the ANC was going wrong, and to find solutions. Mantashe said there was consensus on matters like neoliberalism and neocolonialism rising globally, not just in SA.

However, it’s the discussion about the ANC where there were disagreements on the problems and how to fix them, said Mantashe.

“The biggest debate was about the ANC and many of the questions were not finalised. Therefore, we will meet to take the discussion forward,” he said.

The ANC Cadres said in the letter that the party was facing a major crisis and that the enemy of the ANC was within its own ranks.

Mantashe said discussions on identifying and fixing what was broken would continue.

 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Military vets shut down foreign-run shops in Durban city centre

'We want only South Africans to trade here,' MKMVA KwaZulu-Natal's Zibuse Cele tells TimesLIVE.
News
1 day ago

MK vets back Ace Magashule as he takes veiled swipe at Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule took a thinly veiled swipe at transport minister Fikile Mbalula when addressing disgruntled uMkhonto weSizwe ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Hostile former SAA board member irks Judge Zondo at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm ... Politics
  3. 'DA has abandoned the principle of diversity': Joburg councillor quits party Politics
  4. DA's new Tshwane mayor says ANC left him with finance mess Politics
  5. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X