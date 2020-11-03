Here's what you need to know about Mmusi Maimane's R1,200 basic income grant for the poor

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has unveiled plans to pilot a basic income grant in SA.

On Monday, Maimane announced that the basic income grant model, called RightfulShare, will be piloted in 2021.

The grant model is a partnership with former DA MP and founder of RightfulShare Karen Jooste.

Maimane said the grant will be rolled out in a yet to be announced rural town that “feels they have been economically excluded or are unable to make ends meet”.

It will see 120 people receiving a monthly income of R1,200 for 18 months, starting from March. Any person between the ages of 18 and 59 can apply for it.

“An applicant is assigned a ballot number and every month 10 ballot numbers are drawn at random. Each number drawn wins a 'RightfulShare' (R1,200 monthly cash grant) for 18 months. The monthly selection draws will be live-streamed,” said Maimane.