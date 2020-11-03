IEC needs R70m for PPE as registration looms for local government elections

“Certainly for next year’s registration weekend and next year’s election, the cost of the required PPE would run into several millions.

“Our estimation of the cost of the required PPE for the registration weekend is approximately R70m for the 23,000 voting stations across the country. It will be even bigger for the elections, unless the trajectory of the coronavirus reduces significantly. Then we will have to revise the measures necessary at the station.

“It is inevitable we will have to jettison some projects in favour of others. For instance, we may have said we will provide 10 staff members per voting station but we may end up only affording six so we can finance the PPE requirements.”

Several other changes were necessary in the voting system to ensure voting stations did not become super-spreaders of the virus.

Starting with the by-elections next month, the commission will do away with pen-type indelible ink. This will be replaced with “an applicator which is a single-use item rather than everybody being touched by the same dispenser”.

Synchronised election 'a constitutional possibility'

The local government elections next year, said Mamabolo, would in all likelihood go ahead with or without the coronavirus.

Political parties that have called for the elections to be postponed or synchronised with the national elections may have to rethink their proposal, he said.