IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa praises Mbali Ntuli's 'inspirational & exemplary' DA leadership campaign

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa has applauded Mbali Ntuli for her election campaign after the DA's elective conference at the weekend.

Ntuli's dream of becoming the leader of the DA came to an end on Sunday after contender John Steenhuisen emerged victorious with 80% of the votes.

Hlengwa commended Ntuli for “walking the talk” and described her campaign as “exemplary and inspirational”.