IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa praises Mbali Ntuli's 'inspirational & exemplary' DA leadership campaign
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa has applauded Mbali Ntuli for her election campaign after the DA's elective conference at the weekend.
Ntuli's dream of becoming the leader of the DA came to an end on Sunday after contender John Steenhuisen emerged victorious with 80% of the votes.
Hlengwa commended Ntuli for “walking the talk” and described her campaign as “exemplary and inspirational”.
My friend @mbalimcdust, Without deviating from our friendship practice of not involving ourselves in our different party politics, may I congratulate you for walking your talk and putting yourself out there: It has been inspirational & exemplary to watch!— Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP #🇿🇦 #😷 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) November 1, 2020
DA leader in eThekwini Sakhile Mngadi said he was honoured to be part of Ntuli's “stellar” election campaign, while EFF MP Naledi Chirwa said Ntuli “took on the foundations of power” and inspired many black women who “affiliate with the DA”.
What you did is big, Mbali. Congratulations to you for taking on the foundations of power and control even when the odds were against you and doing it so gracefully. You’ve done much more than what meets the eye for Black women who affiliate to your party. Fede👊🏾 https://t.co/P0WU3vH4Eu— Fighter (@NalediChirwa) November 1, 2020
The DA last month said three positions would be contested during the party's first virtual elective conference. They were positions of federal leader, federal council chair and deputy federal chair.
Zille was re-elected into the party's second most powerful position, which was also contested by Mike Moriarty.
Refiloe Nt'sekhe, Anton Bredell and Jacques Smalle were elected as the first, second and third deputy federal chairs.
Dion George was elected unopposed as the federal finance chair, and James Masango and Thomas Walters were elected unopposed as deputy chairs of federal council. Ivan Meyer was elected unopposed as federal chair.
