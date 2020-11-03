POLL | Duduzane Zuma is joining politics - would you vote for him?

On Monday he told 702 his supporters were unfazed by his previous ties to the Gupta family and what has been reported about him in the media.

“I think there are a lot [of people] who do trust me,” said Zuma.

"I don't live by media perception and I don't live by what happens in the social media sphere, even though it's a powerful tool for business and marketing.”

He attributed his move to interactions with supporters who he said trust him to "fight their fight".

“To say there is a commission going on and that I have a negative persona, that goes without saying, but I am here now and that's going to change. There are going to be a lot of interactions. You'll get to know me and enjoy me,” he said.

Last week, he told Newzroom Afrika he no longer has business ties with the Guptas.

“I am doing my own thing, a new chapter of my life. I am no longer doing business with them. They are living elsewhere in the world. I don’t regret doing business with them or knowing them. They exposed me to a lot," he said.

“The only unfortunate part was the fallout that led to the state capture inquiry."

TimesLIVE