'The priority is to get rid of Bheki Cele': Helen Zille slams police minister over farm murders

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has reiterated her concern about farm murders in SA, calling for the removal of police minister Bheki Cele.

In an interview on 702 on Monday, Zille slammed Cele and efforts by the police to fight crime on farms, saying “the conviction rate is pathetic in every category of crime”.

Zille said urgent action was needed to curb crime on farms.

"I think the first priority is to get rid of Bheki Cele. Then we might be able to have some serious focus on crime in SA. The bottom line is this: farm murders are taking place out of all proportion to the number of farmers in SA,” said Zille.

She warned that one day SA will go hungry if farm murders continue.

“There are only 40,000 farmers in SA and they feed us all, 57 million people, and they still have enough left over to export food to southern Africa,” said Zille.