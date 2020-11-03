'Why must the taxpayer pay?': Councillors to cough up for municipal manager's 'illegal' salary

Councillors who voted in favour of the above-threshold salary package for the late Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile will have to pay back about R1.2m he illegally benefited from for two years.

Setting a precedent, Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile said on Monday councillors at the district municipality will have to give reasons why they should not be held financially liable for money lost through Khanyile's illegal salary package.

Maile released a report after an investigation conducted by advocate William Mokhare into allegations of a collapse of governance at the municipality. Based on the report, Maile has placed the municipality under administration.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.