Burying the 'beef'? Tito Mboweni dines with Floyd Shivambu

What beef? Finance minister Tito Mboweni and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu seem to have moved past their Twitter twars and public squabbles.

Mboweni this week shared a picture of himself and SA Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago having a “small dinner” at an unknown restaurant.

In his post, Mboweni said while having the dinner, Shivambu decided to "invade" the gathering.

If the pictures are anything to go by, it seems Mboweni and Shivambu had a good time, with the finance minister even referring to Shivambu as a “good young man.”

“After a long but therapeutic drive from Cape Town to Johannesburg, a smallanyana dinner with Governor Kganyago. Then Floyd Shivambu just invades us! Eish! These young people! Nice convo though. Good young man,” Mboweni wrote.