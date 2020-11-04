Mkhize hails plans to manufacture and distribute Covid-19 vaccine locally

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has praised Aspen Pharmacare's plans to partner with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture, package and distribute a candidate Covid-19 vaccine locally, once it was successfully registered in the country.

Earlier this week, the pharmaceutical group announced the Covid-19 vaccine would be produced at its existing sterile facility in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

Aspen said its subsidiary Pharmacare Limited, which trades as Aspen Pharmacare, entered into a preliminary agreement with two pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Mkhize said the candidate vaccine (Ad26COV2-S) was in phase three clinical trials worldwide.

He said preparations were underway to recruit more than 10,000 participants across SA in locations with a high incidence of Covid-19 to take part in the trials, subject to SA Health Products Regulatory Authority and ethics approval.

“As the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus and we witness fresh lockdowns in Europe, the need for accelerating research, development and access to Covid-19 tools, particularly life-saving vaccines, is becoming increasingly urgent," said Mkhize.